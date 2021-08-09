Why Houston's oldest tree needs a new identity

The minds behind one of Houston’s oldest Mediterranean restaurants will soon open a new spinoff eatery focused entirely on vegetarian and vegan eats. Owners Fred Sharifi and his nephew Ashkan Nowamooz will open Heartbeet, an entirely plant-based restaurant that will open at 14714 Memorial Drive, right next to Hungry’s Memorial Drive location, in September, according to a press release. The original Hungry’s Cafe & Bistro, which was founded as a sandwich shop 45 years ago, has long been known for its boozy brunch, beautiful patio, and daily vegan menu. Hungry’s first started offering vegan takes on its Mediterranean comfort food in 2016, with a daily plant-based special. Over time, those daily specials grew to including a dedicated section on the menu, a vegan brunch, and even kid-friendly options.