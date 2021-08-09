Cancel
Houston, TX

Why Houston's oldest tree needs a new identity

By Jay R. Jordan
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston is home to a centuries-old tree in search of a new identity. Located near the corner of Bagby and Capitol streets in downtown Houston, a massive, 400-year-old tree dubbed the "Old Hanging Oak" is believed to be the city's longest-surviving tree. With a little luck and ingenuity, it will outlive us all.

