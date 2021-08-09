Nate Diaz takes a shot at Conor McGregor, promises to show him how it’s done against Dustin Poirier
Nate Diaz rarely misses a chance to dunk on longtime rival Conor McGregor, and that war of words continued with a pair of social media posts on Monday. The former “BMF” title contender and one-time lightweight title challenger took to Twitter to fire a shot at the Irish superstar, who continues to rest and recover after suffering a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy at UFC 264.www.mmafighting.com
