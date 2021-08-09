Bless Austin corners the market on confidence for Jets
Bless Austin has a strong message for anyone who thinks the New York Jets are weak and inexperienced at cornerback. Let's just say, he doesn't share your concerns. “I come to camp looking forward to get my next contract,” Austin said after practice Monday. "I don't worry about who's starting. I don't worry about none of that. I mean, I think I'm the real deal. There ain't no secret in that. Click the tape and press play, you know?www.newsobserver.com
