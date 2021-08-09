Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Aecom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $11.5 million. The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 73 cents per share. The provider of technical and management-support...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aecom#Snapshot#Los Angeles#Acm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofFLR stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter. The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. The drugmaker posted revenue of $443,000 in the period. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's...
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Arcadia Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its second quarter. The Davis, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share. The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.4...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.
Educationmodernreaders.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS. Several equities...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE UNM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 1,040,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy