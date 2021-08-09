Aecom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.