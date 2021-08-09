Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 34 cents per share. The mobile software company posted revenue of...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Digital Turbine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $8.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $285.5 million in the period. DXP Enterprises shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofFLR stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35.
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Stratus Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. The real estate company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period. Stratus...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

DCP Midstream (DCP) Gains Marginally Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

DCP Midstream, LP (. DCP - Free Report) gained marginally despite reporting weak second-quarter 2021 earnings. It seems that investors are optimistic about the partnership after it reported that its overall position is sound while entering the second half of this year. The partnership is also transitioning to return additional value to unit holders.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CSIQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss per share of 31 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Total Revenues. This solar cell manufacturer’s total revenues of $1,429.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus...
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Arcadia Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its second quarter. The Davis, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share. The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.4...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.
Educationmodernreaders.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS. Several equities...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VTR stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE UNM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 1,040,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy