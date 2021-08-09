Cancel
Benton County, OR

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Lower Columbia; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades; Upper Hood River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 99 possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas most at risk are along the eastern slopes of the Coast Range, and along the south Washington, north and central Oregon Cascades.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Foothills#Cascades#Heat Watch
