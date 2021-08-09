Cancel
Clinton County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Clinton and eastern Cumberland Counties through 430 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Cabell to 6 miles south of Burkesville. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Albany, Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Cartwright, Snow, Ida, Modoc, and Ellington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

