Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Western Columbia River Gorge EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Central Columbia River Gorge and Western Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days are expected Thursday, with Friday being slightly cooler. Saturday looks to be the beginning of the cool down with daytime highs below 100 F. Overnight temperatures will likely remain in the mid-60s to low 70s.