Today In Retail: Supply Chain Headaches Continue; Klarna Keeps BNPL Excitement Going
In today’s top retail news, retailers and industry watchers are elevating supply chain concerns ahead of the holiday shopping season, while buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna partners with an online luxury and fashion brand. Also, Walmart and Amazon will be forced to face an antitrust probe in India after the country’s Supreme Court ruled against them, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are seeing opportunity in a fractured swimwear market.www.pymnts.com
