Today In Retail: Supply Chain Headaches Continue; Klarna Keeps BNPL Excitement Going

Salsa-maker Amy Lasley used to throw away the disposable gloves she wears during food preparation. But as the price of nitrile gloves skyrocketed in recent months, she’s started to disinfect them with bleach and reuse them for cleaning outside the kitchen. Other items are more expensive, too: The glass jars she packs her salsa in cost 8.5 to 17 cents more each. A case of cream cheese used to make…