Today In Retail: Supply Chain Headaches Continue; Klarna Keeps BNPL Excitement Going

In today’s top retail news, retailers and industry watchers are elevating supply chain concerns ahead of the holiday shopping season, while buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna partners with an online luxury and fashion brand. Also, Walmart and Amazon will be forced to face an antitrust probe in India after the country’s Supreme Court ruled against them, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are seeing opportunity in a fractured swimwear market.

Businesspulse2.com

Walmart Shares: $170 Target From Stephens

The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) have received a price target increase from $160 to $170 by Stephens. These are the details. The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) have received a price target increase from $160 to $170 by Stephens. And Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
RetailFortune

Walmart to hire crypto expert in push towards digital currency

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Walmart Inc. is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to develop a blockchain strategy, joining a growing number of major corporations exploring the viability of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. The position will be responsible...
RetailCoinDesk

Retail Giant Walmart Seeking to Hire Digital, Cryptocurrency Lead

Walmart, the U.S.’s largest retailer by total sales, is looking to hire a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead. According to the retailer's careers page, the new role seeks to provide leadership with ways to identify technology and customer trends. Investments needed to build on those existing trends will also...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Walmart Seeks Crypto-Expert Product Lead

Walmart is seeking someone to bring the retail giant into the crypto age. The company posted a job listing on Monday (Aug. 16) for a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead to help them develop a digital currency strategy. The person in question will have a record of leading and...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Gupshup Looks To Automation To Remove The Mess From Messaging

For most consumers, a simple scroll through recent texts will reveal just how active and enthusiastic businesses have become in using messaging platforms to communicate with customers. The paradox of this shift is that the more crowded the medium becomes and the more cluttered our respective inboxes get, the greater...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

AMZN vs WMT Weekly: Marketplaces, Groceries And Payments Predictions

When Walmart releases its second-quarter earnings report next Tuesday, retail watchers will get a fresh update on just how increasingly mobile consumers are impacting the box store giant’s 10,500 worldwide locations. Based upon Amazon’s decelerating eCommerce sales, reported at the end of July, some may assume that Walmart will reap...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

India’s NPCI Helps Promote RuPay’s Contactless Payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working with RuPay to advance the message of #FollowPaymentDistancing, which strives to encourage people to adopt safe and secure contactless payments during this extraordinary time in history. “We believe that contactless is the present and future of payments. With this campaign, our...
Businesstheloadstar.com

Supply chain radar: Waiting to roar – the 'W2R wave'

The catchy headline from Seeking Alpha on Wednesday – “JP Morgan bucks second-half worries with transport picks” – reminds us that risk abounds, but also that opportunities are plentiful in transport and logistics (T&L). How so?. In a nutshell, to paraphrase that coverage:. – rail companies are attractive, as “inflation-plus...
Internetnewmilfordspectrum.com

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
Small Businessbctv.org

U.S. Small Businesses Suffer Supply Chain Disruptions

Census Bureau’s Small Business Pulse Survey Reveals Delays From Domestic, Foreign Suppliers. Which U.S. small businesses are being hardest hit by supply chain disruptions during the pandemic and has that changed since earlier this year?. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS), designed to measure how COVID-19 is...
Industryouraynews.com

Supply chain problems impede businesses

Salsa-maker Amy Lasley used to throw away the disposable gloves she wears during food preparation. But as the price of nitrile gloves skyrocketed in recent months, she’s started to disinfect them with bleach and reuse them for cleaning outside the kitchen. Other items are more expensive, too: The glass jars she packs her salsa in cost 8.5 to 17 cents more each. A case of cream cheese used to make…
RetailSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Back-to-School Supply Chain Blues

Or if you haven’t started, the last-minute dash for school supplies is met with picked over or even empty shelves. And, this year, the rush for sneakers, backpacks, calculators and other necessities might be worse than ever. As schools look to return to full capacity for the first time in...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Majority of consumers feeling supply chain disruptions

Approximately 60% of Americans surveyed by Gallup say they have struggled to get products due to shortages, while roughly 57% have experienced significant delays in receiving a product they ordered. Overall, the poll found that seven in 10 Americans have had at least one of these issues, while 46% have...

