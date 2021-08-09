Trevecca Nazarene University Welcomes Lawrence Hall as Engagement Officer for Donor & Business Partnerships

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TENN. — Trevecca Nazarene University has hired Lawrence E. Hall, Jr., as engagement officer for donor and business partnerships, school officials announced. Hall is returning to his alma mater with 28 years of experience in Nashville government, education and community engagement. In the newly established position at Trevecca, he will help establish university partnerships with donors and area businesses.

