Trevecca Nazarene University Welcomes Lawrence Hall as Engagement Officer for Donor & Business Partnerships
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Trevecca Nazarene University has hired Lawrence E. Hall, Jr., as engagement officer for donor and business partnerships, school officials announced. Hall is returning to his alma mater with 28 years of experience in Nashville government, education and community engagement. In the newly established position at Trevecca, he will help establish university partnerships with donors and area businesses.tntribune.com
