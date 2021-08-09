Drunken driver hit deputy, charges say

The Free Press

VERNON CENTER — A woman allegedly had an alcohol concentration three times the legal limit when she crashed into a Blue Earth County squad car and injured a deputy.

Sara Lynn Lempkie, 43, of Winnebago, was charged with gross misdemeanor counts of DWI and criminal vehicular operation Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. She also is charged with misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

Lempkie reportedly struck sheriff’s deputy Elijah Blakesley on Highway 169 north of Vernon Center at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. She was driving about 60 mph, according to a court complaint.

Blakesley was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Lempkie reportedly admitted she had drunk 12 cans of beer that night. A breathalyzer showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.25, the charges say.

She allegedly pulled away from a deputy multiple times while he placed her in handcuffs. She was taken to a detox facility before she was jailed.

The crash happened shortly after a witness reported the driver of Lempkie’s vehicle was driving erratically.