PRCA rodeo contestants save the best for last

2021 Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Queen Kaylee Tegan. Hello fair and rodeo fans! My name is Kaylee Tegan, and I am your 2021 Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Queen. I was born and raised in the Mini-Cassia area, and I graduated from Declo High School in 2018. After high school, I attended the College of Southern Idaho. I graduated from CSI with an Associate’s degree in Communication in May of 2020. I am currently a senior at Boise State University, and I will graduate in May 2022 with my Bachelor’s in Communication with a certificate in Conflict Management. The western way of life is something I hold near and dear to my heart. I have always grown up with horses. Whether it be rodeo, horse racing, ISRA posse meets, queen contests, or just a good old-fashioned trail ride, my family has always made our western heritage a priority. Throughout these experiences I have been able to meet so many amazing people, and I have developed many life-long skills that will continue to benefit me outside of the arena. I want to help the future generations of rodeo queens pursue their dreams. Representing the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo has been a goal of mine since I was three years old. I truly believe that we have the BEST rodeo in the West, and I have loved every minute of getting to share it with people all over the state of Idaho. Thank you for allowing me to represent our incredible county over the last year. I can’t wait to see you all at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo!