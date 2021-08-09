Cancel
PRCA rodeo contestants save the best for last

By Jeff Rice
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodeo-goers learned again last week that if there are two performances of a one-go-round rodeo, it’s best to go both nights. Six of the eight events in the Dick Stull Memorial PRCA Rodeo were won during the Friday night performance as second-night riders and ropers knocked out first-night times and scores one after another.

