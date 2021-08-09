Nike Adds Light Pink To Its Dunk Low “Move To Zero” Efforts
In addition to being a “cool,” fairly-accessible silhouette, the Nike Dunk Low has been helping the brand with its “Move To Zero” efforts. Recently seen in varying shades of “White,” the model’s latest proposition rooted in sustainability indulges in a soft pink color that contrasts the aforementioned hue. Akin to its inaugural collegiate-inspired styles, the upcoming pair follows a simple two-tone arrangement that places the brighter color of the two across the design’s iconic overlays. The most obvious contribution to Nike’s eco-conscious efforts arrives in the form of the sole units, namely the Nike Grind-infused outsole. The campaign’s swoosh-wheel logo stamps the sock-liner, as have other propositions under the Nike Sportswear banner with the same mission: to reduce waste.sneakernews.com
Comments / 0