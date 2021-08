It’s been an interesting California road trip for the Colorado Rockies. Not only did they manage wins against the Dodgers and Angels, but now they have a chance to steal a series from the San Diego Padres after last night’s 5-3 victory. After winning more games on the road in July than the months of April, May, and June combined, the Rockies can either win the series this afternoon or walk away with the tie to kick off the month of August.