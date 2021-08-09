Cancel
Waynesville, MO

ERIKA MARTHA BROWN

Laclede Record
 7 days ago

Erika Martha Brown, 82 of Waynesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the Lake Regional Hospital of Osage Beach. She is survived by two children, Evelyn Martinez (Luis) of St. Louis, and Peter Brown (Glenda) of Dixon; 10 grandchildren, Peter Brown, Michael Brown, Aimee Montgomery, James Jefferies, Tee Brown, Tanya Niell, Derrericka Martinez, Samantha Prather, Matthew Martinez, and Monnett Brown; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Linda Brown of Harrisonburg, VA.; several nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

www.laclederecord.com

