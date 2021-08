New dress and appearance updates will soon be released following feedback, testing from Airmen and reviews conducted as a part of the 2020 Air Force Uniform Board. “We remain committed to maintaining an iterative approach with our dress and appearance standards,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “During this most recent review we approved several updates fully aligned with our Air Force standards and culture that maintain our focus on warfighting while providing options to meet many of the needs of our Airmen.”