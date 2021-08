Take 95 north and keep that heading as the highway swings to the east, and you’ll soon come to the rarest and loveliest of spots: the Delaware River Town. Specifically, to New Hope, Pennsylvania, and its sister city across the bridge, Lambertville. Do you like antiques, tubing, historically minded hikes and chi-chi art pedigrees? Or possibly you would like to visit the same waffle shop as Bella Hadid — recently pap’d while visiting her mom (and newish local resident) Yolanda, whose 2017 farm purchase was promoted by the local chamber of commerce? We got you covered.