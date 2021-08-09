Army Corps of Engineers addresses Lake Okeechobee management

As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers moves to the final phase of writing a new management plan for Lake Okeechobee, concerns remain over water reaching the parched Everglades. The plan, expected to guide lake operations for at least a decade, coincides with the completion of nearly $2 billion in repairs to the aging Herbert Hoover Dike. Those repairs will allow the Corps to: keep lake levels at least a foot and a half higher in the wet season, allow water managers to lessen polluted discharges to northern estuaries and strike a better balance between flood control and water supply to farm lands, utilities and the environment.