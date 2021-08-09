Army Corps of Engineers addresses Lake Okeechobee management

ST. LOUIS – Due to technical issues with the July 26 virtual public meeting, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, is hosting a second virtual public meeting on August 17 to present information and gather feedback from the public on the University City Branch, River Des Peres, Missouri GRR with integrated Environment Assessment, a Flood Risk Management study. The meeting will be hosted virtually using the WebEx platform, and it will include an overview of the study process including preliminary findings and the several alternatives currently under consideration to reduce flood risk to business owners and residents such as nonstructural measures (i.e. wet/dry floodproofing or elevation of structures), the creation of detention basins, and flood risk awareness and outreach efforts.
