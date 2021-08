The enthusiasm was palpable as Brownsville Rivera football coach Alberto Leal talked about the first few days of practice with his Raiders and the upcoming season. “It’s been freaking awesome. We’re loving it. Kids are trickling in little by little, but they’re coming,” Leal said. “We had a real good summer since UIL was allowing us to do a little bit more football, an hour a day. … We always say our biggest opponent’s the summer, and I think our kids did a good job of beating the summer. Our No. 1s are ready to go, now we’re just making sure our No. 2s are ready to go. We’re real optimistic this year, and we have a lot of high hopes for these kids.”