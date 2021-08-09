Cancel
Does Frank Ocean Have a Prada Collab on the Way?

By Eileen Cartte r
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to Frank Ocean news, every morsel is a meal. In a new interview with the Financial Times, he discussed his new “independent luxury company” Homer, just ahead of launching its collection of diamond-encrusted, candy-enamel pieces this past weekend. Images from the Homer lookbook contain shots of pastel nylon Prada bags, plus Ocean himself wearing a classic Prada hooded anorak—a preview, it seems, of an upcoming collaboration with the brand.

