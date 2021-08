AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Public Schools is requiring that all students in child development centers, elementary and PreK/K-8 schools wear masks while indoors. The school district made the announcement on Friday evening. (credit: CBS) Aurora Public Schools issued the mask mandate after Tri-County Health Department advised the district that “circumstances have changed over the past few weeks and that disruption to our in-person learning environment has become increasingly likely if APS does not add an additional mitigation layer to our layered approach. The choices are to either add a stricter mask mandate focused on students who are not yet eligible to be...