SAN ANTONIO (August 5, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their five-game 2021 preseason schedule that tips off at home on Oct. 4 and includes three contests inside the AT&T Center. Tickets for the 2021 preseason will go on sale at noon today at Spurs.com. The 2021-22 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B. The Spurs will tip off the 2021 preseason campaign at home, hosting the Utah Jazz at the AT&T Center on Monday, Oct. 4. Games against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 8 and the Houston Rockets on Friday, Oct. 15 will round out the home slate. The Silver and Black will travel to Detroit to face the Pistons on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and will play the Magic in Orlando on Sunday, Oct. 10.