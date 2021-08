Randall Hlubek, MD, became interested in medicine after interning with a prosthetics company in high school. "I really enjoyed working with patients and helping them through their rough patches. They would come in to get fitted for prosthetics, and I helped build them," he said in a feature from Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain and Spine. "Many of the patients had lost a limb, and it was a trying time for them. I had an opportunity to interact with them and build a relationship and see them through the whole process."