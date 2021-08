The Twins wrapped up their longest road trip of the season on Sunday, a nine-game, three-city swing that took them from St. Louis to Cincinnati to Houston with a win. But they did it without third baseman Josh Donaldson, who has missed most of the trip as he deals with a nagging hamstring issue. It has continued for 10 days — the minimum stint on the injured list — but as the issue continues to linger, the Twins are still hoping he will avoid the injured list.