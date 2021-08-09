Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

A new hype at La Porte: Players enthusiastically embracing program changes

By JIM PETERS Sports Writer
lpheralddispatch.com
 7 days ago

La PORTE -- The football side, by comparison, is easy. It's all the responsibilities outside of the white lines that David Ortiz is learning how to balance as a La Porte's head coach.

www.lpheralddispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ortiz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#La Porte#La Porte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Illinois StateWCIA

Eastern Illinois embracing challenge to turn program around

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — When the Eastern Illinois football team reflects on the unusual Spring season, two games stick out in particular: the ones they lost from winning positions. “That hurt, that pain of not being able to finish games in the last second half, last quarter last seconds even,” says...
Oregon Stateallfans.co

Would You Bet on the Most Hyped Oregon Players?

This is the time of year where all the Pre-season awards land upon Duck football players. The number of those named has grown impressively over the years with the superb recruiting of Coach Mario Cristobal. But would you actually bet that each of the hyped players comes through with an outstanding season to confirm the early awards? Some, I believe will follow through, but others — I don’t know. I would be curious as to how sold you are on the players in question who are not named Kayvon Thibodeaux (because barring injury, Thibodeaux is a shoo-in for an outstanding season).
Footballlootpress.com

Westside’s Cogar embracing leadership role and growth as a player

Clear Fork – Quarterback is a position often bestowed upon veteran leaders at the high school level. Westside’s Jaxon Cogar has been playing the position well since his freshman year. Now coming into his junior season he’ll need to embrace the leadership role that comes with it. That hasn’t necessarily...
Soccerlpheralddispatch.com

La Porte County Sports Briefs

Michigan City will host a girls soccer scrimmage Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Wolves will open with a half of play against Marquette, followed by the Blazers and La Porte at 5:15 and the Slicers and Michigan City at 6. Admission is $5.
Footballlpheralddispatch.com

On the cusp: South Central football eyes breakthrough season

UNION MILLS -- Close doesn't count in football, but it does put that proverbial carrot in front of a team's nose. That's where South Central is coming into a 2021 season with a solid core of experience on both sides of the ball from a team that lost by a touchdown to eventual sectional champion Winamac last October.
Port Byron, NYCitizen Online

Look back: Port Byron sports program in danger

PORT BYRON — More than just the district's $10.9 million budget will be at stake when Port Byron voters go to the polls tomorrow. After funding sports and extracurricular activities for the past two years to the tune of $55,000 a year, the Port Byron Boosters say the well has gone dry.
Michigan City, INlpheralddispatch.com

Hodges, Jr. not attending Elevation Prep; to announce school plans

Jamie Hodges, Jr. is coming home, so it appears. The Michigan City junior, who announced last month that he would be attending Elevation Prep in Fort Wayne, said Thursday that he will not be going to the high school and post-graduate basketball school in Fort Wayne, but deferred for the moment on where he will be going to school this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy