A new hype at La Porte: Players enthusiastically embracing program changes

This is the time of year where all the Pre-season awards land upon Duck football players. The number of those named has grown impressively over the years with the superb recruiting of Coach Mario Cristobal. But would you actually bet that each of the hyped players comes through with an outstanding season to confirm the early awards? Some, I believe will follow through, but others — I don’t know. I would be curious as to how sold you are on the players in question who are not named Kayvon Thibodeaux (because barring injury, Thibodeaux is a shoo-in for an outstanding season).