In our interview with The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf director Kwang Il Han, and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, they explain the advantages of animation versus a live-action approach. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be available to stream on Netflix on August 23, 2021. The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.