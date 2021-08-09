Cancel
Dallas, TX

Portions of Pegasus Park redevelopment on track for end-of-year delivery

By Ryan Salchert
Dallas Business Journal
 7 days ago
The biotech portion of Dallas’ Pegasus Park redevelopment is on schedule to deliver by the end of the year, while work continues on other portions of the project. BioLabs at Pegasus Park, a 37,000-square-foot flexible life science co-working facility, is expected to open in mid-December. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based BioLabs will run the facility, which will offer shared and private laboratory, training and office spaces for early-stage scientific ventures. BioLabs at Pegasus Park can accommodate 35 startups and represents the company’s first location in the central United States. The facility will be equipped with a broad array of premium scientific equipment and will offer additional services and amenities for resident companies.

www.bizjournals.com

