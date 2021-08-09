COVID tests are once again in high demand. Where to get tested in the Triangle
With the Delta variant causing surges across North Carolina and the U.S., the demand for COVID-19 testing is once again increasing. If you think you need a test for the coronavirus, you can start by going to the Test Site Finder at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services web page: covid19.ncdhhs.gov. That page can connect you with dozens of sites close to you that offer testing.www.newsobserver.com
