Hernando, MS

DeSoto Central baseball coach, teacher arrested for DUI, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbBy9_0bMa7FCB00

HERNANDO, Miss. — A teacher and assistant coach in DeSoto County was arrested over the weekend for DUI, police said.

DeSoto County officials confirm Steven Michael Vinson was arrested over the weekend on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving.

Officers said they stopped him near Commerce Street and McIngvale Road early Sunday morning.

Vinson was charged with first-offense driving under the influence and with careless driving.

He was booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center about 3 a.m. and was released on $750 bond about four hours later, officials said.

DeSoto County Schools confirmed that Vinson works there. DeSoto Central Middle School’s website lists Vinson as a physical education teacher. His bio on the website lists him as an assistant coach.

Vinson is set to appear in court on the charges on Sept. 16.

©2021 Cox Media Group

