New York Mets’ Wives To Pack Food For Families in Need in Sunnyside Wednesday

The wives and girlfriends of the New York Mets will be teaming up with the city’s largest food rescue organization this week to help feed residents in need.

The New York Mets’ Wives will pack fresh produce and canned items at City Harvest’s Sunnyside food rescue facility, located at 39-34 43rd St., on Aug. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The organization has been operating out of Sunnyside since the beginning of the year, but will move when its new headquarters in Sunset Park is complete.

The women will fill family-sized bags with food that the non-profit has been given that would otherwise go to waste.

City Harvest workers will then deliver the items to food pantries and soup kitchens throughout the five boroughs.

The collaboration is part of the baseball franchise’s efforts to help hard-hit New Yorkers who have struggled to put food on the table during the pandemic.

The packaging event follows a virtual food drive the Mets held with Citibank last month to raise cash for the non-profit to buy food for cash-strapped residents. The financial services company owns the naming rights to Citi Field, the Mets’ baseball stadium.

The event generated enough donations to help cover the costs of feeding more than 100,000 New Yorkers for a day, according to a Mets spokesperson.

City Harvest is likely to deliver more than 110 million pounds of food this year to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners across the five boroughs.

The non-profit, established in 1982, gets most of its food from farms, restaurants, grocers, and manufacturers that have an excess supply and donate it to the organization. Its staff then delivers it to New Yorkers in need.