Bangor, ME

Stand with the BDN in support of local journalism

By Joellen Easton
Bangor Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen months ago, when COVID-19 shut down businesses around the world, advertising in newspapers collapsed just as the public’s need for information exploded. So we asked our readers for support. You, and more than 650 other people, stepped forward to support the Bangor Daily News with $60,000 in donations and a steady stream of letters and emails of encouragement. We were floored, and grateful. You told us that fact-based reporting matters, that you rely on local journalism, that you’d never want to be without the BDN. You stood with us in support of local journalism, which is essential to healthy local communities. And in 2020, “healthy” meant something really, really personal.

