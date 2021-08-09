Amazon Cancels ‘Panic’ After One Season
Amazon has announced that Panic will not return for a second season on the streaming platform. Starring Olivia Welch, Camron Jones and Jessica Sula, the centers around a small town in Texas. Each summer, a group of graduating seniors engage in a game called Panic that requires participants to perform a number of tasks for points. In the end, the winner walks away with thousands of dollars. Harmless? Not really. Last year, two students were killed during a Panic challenge that involved a game of Russian Roulette. This year, high school students decided to play again, but along the way, they discover the game has more secrets than they previously realized.defpen.com
