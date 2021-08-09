Robert Saleh tries to temper expectations for Zach Wilson
The New York Jets have made Zach Wilson their latest franchise quarterback, but head coach Robert Saleh is warning that fans shouldn’t expect a savior right away. Wilson had what was described as an “uneven” practice performance on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He held onto the ball too long during 7-on-7 drills and finished the day with a number of incompletions. That came as no big concern to Saleh, who told Pelissero that it was not unusual for a rookie to struggle like that.larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0