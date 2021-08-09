Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Reeves County in southwestern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles east of Saragosa, or 24 miles west of Fort Stockton, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include B F Goodrich Testing Track. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 220 and 241. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH