Broussard, LA

Traffic stop in Broussard leads to catalytic converter theft, drug arrest

By Scott Lewis
KLFY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man ended up in jail after a traffic stop by Broussard Police turned up stolen catalytic converters on Saturday, Aug. 7. Billy Joseph, 39, of Lafayette, faces charges of speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamines, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, and six arrest warrants from the Lafayette Police Department for traffic charges, theft and possession of a Schedule II narcotic. His bond was set at $39,500.

www.klfy.com

