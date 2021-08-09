Cancel
Reno, NV

No serious injuries in small plane crash in south Reno

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say all three people on board a small plane escaped seriously injury when it crashed during an emergency landing Monday on the south end of Reno.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to a report of the crash of a Cessna 172G in the hills near Damonte Ranch High School shortly after taking off about 10 a.m. Monday.

The plane overturned on the ground, but fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says the occupants were able to get out and walk to a nearby road.

KRNV-TV reports any injuries were limited to scratches and bruises. The pilot told officials the plane stalled, and he set it down for a hard landing.

No other details have been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

