AEX takes the final record above 770 points; shell slips | Financial
The AEX closed 0.5% higher at 771.80 points, narrowing from the previous high of last week. The AMX rose 0.1% at 1074.58 points. The most interesting figure this week is the US inflation figure for July on Wednesday, says IG broker Robbert Manders. This time, the forecast for core inflation was at +0.4% lower than last month. While Friday’s labor market numbers pointed to robust wage growth, it illustrates the dilemma facing central banks. “The Federal Reserve cannot continue to do anything if inflation gets out of control and unemployment is rapidly dropping around 4%.”houstonianonline.com
Comments / 0