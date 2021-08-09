Cancel
How to Keep Plants Warm Long After Summer Ends

By Arricca Elin SanSone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it may be hot and steamy now, summer won’t last forever. And if you’re deep into the gardening trend like millions of others, you know how you feel about your plant babies: You love them so much, and it’s tough to say goodbye to them at the end of the season! Luckily, you can extend the growing season by protecting your plants from unexpected cold snaps or early frosts. There’s just one tiny caveat: “Some plants aren’t suited for cooler weather,” says Jen Goff, associate product manager of tools and supplies at Johnny’s Selected Seeds. “Warm weather crops such as tomatoes, peppers and eggplant respond not only to temperatures, but to light. Once the days start to shorten, their growth and vigor also decreases.”

