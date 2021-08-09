The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf trailer dives into the Trials, and tubs
I feel like this is the second trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf that includes a tub scene. Yep. About 15 seconds into the teaser trailer, we see Vesemir sitting in a tub. Earlier today, Netflix released a new trailer for the animated show. And wouldn’t you know it? It also offers a few seconds more of precious Vesemir tub time. However, it does offer more (no, not more tubs). Nightmare of the Wolf chronicles Vesemir’s origins, and, as seen in the trailer, that includes the infamous Trial of the Grasses.www.pcinvasion.com
