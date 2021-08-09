The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf trailer dives into the Trials, and tubs

Today, Legends of Runeterra fans got something that they have been waiting a long time for. It has been known for a while now that after the most recent region, Shurima, we would be getting one more for the game. This doesn’t mean support for the game is ending — far from it, actually. But as far as new regions go, this next one is the last. The new Beyond the Bandlewood trailer that dropped today gives our first look at this new region, the home of the Yordles.