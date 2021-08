The Bay Area has no shortage of spectacular hikes with staggering scenery and endless vistas but exposed trails can become uncomfortably warm, especially for tiny tots who don’t always celebrate when they hear “Let’s keep hiking.” Fortunately, the Bay is also bursting with shady forests and covered canopies. Bring your little trailblazers on one of these cool walks among slugs, bugs and brooks and “hiking” will take on a whole new meaning.