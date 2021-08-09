Cancel
Stocks

CRTX Stock Price Increased 47.32%: Why It Happened

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) increased 47.32%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) – a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases – increased 47.32%. Investors responded positively to Cortexyme providing an update on expected clinical top-line data and reported second-quarter 2021 financial results.

