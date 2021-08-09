4 key observations from practice Day 11 at Panthers training camp

The Carolina Panthers will start new QB Sam Darnold when week 1 of the NFL season rolls around on September 12th. Darnold will square off against his former team, the New York Jets, in an inter-conference showdown. What is still left to figure out by the Carolina Panthers coaching staff is who will be backing up Darnold. The three preseason games will be plenty enough work for both P.J. Walker and Will Grier to battle it out for that coveted number two spot.