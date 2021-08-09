4 key observations from practice Day 11 at Panthers training camp
What were some key observations from practice Day 11 of Carolina Panthers training camp ahead of the 2021 season?. Another practice is officially in the books as the Carolina Panthers gear up for their first preseason game this Sunday. Monday’s session was the penultimate one before traveling for scrimmages against the Indianapolis Colts over a two-day period before taking on Frank Reich’s men in their opening warmup fixture of the offseason.catcrave.com
Comments / 0