ST. LOUIS, MO – In the midst of celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Schlotzsky’s is looking to expand nationwide. Schlotzsky’s has worked to redevelop their design to better accommodate guests in ease of service and access off-premises. Two new designs have been developed to better serve guests, Design 1000 and Design 1800. Design 1000 gives two drive-thru windows and space for a curbside pick-up window. Design 1800 give one drive-thru window and seating for up to 35 guests.