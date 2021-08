The F-15's new Infrared Search and Track pod has just proved its ability to provide targeting data needed to make a long-range missile kill. The U.S. Air Force's push to get Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems to its F-15C/D Eagle cadre, and other jets in the future, hit a huge milestone on August 5, 2021, when an Eagle from Eglin Air Force Base's 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron shot down a QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target (FSAT) with an AIM-120 missile using its IRST for targeting.