Local Ford technicians receive awards

Marvin Jones and Ryan Leese, both of Walterboro Ford, recently received awards from Ford Motor Company. As service technicians, they were selected by the Ford Professional Technician Society as winners of the PTS 2020 Challenge. “Congratulations to our outstanding service department team members. They were selected from thousands of service technicians nation-wide as the Best of the Best. This honor is a prestigious award and showcases their commitment to excellence. We are so proud to have them as part of our team,” said Keith Rizer, owner of Walterboro Ford.