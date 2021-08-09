Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

James Blue Charged In Crash That Killed Mack Motzko, Sam Schuneman

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver in a crash that killed two young men, including the son of Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, now faces charges.

Fifty-one-year-old James Blue of Orono is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Orono police officers responded to a crash on the 3100 block of North Shore Drive just before 11:30 p.m.

They found two men inside the car — a 24-year-old who was “obviously deceased” and a 20-year-old in the back seat who was “unconscious and struggling to breathe.”

The 20-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The older man was later identified as Sam Schuneman, and the younger as Mack Motzko . Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.

Blue had been ejected from the vehicle. The complaint states he repeatedly said “I’m sorry” to officers, and admitted he had been drinking and was “guilty.”

A woman who identified herself as Schuneman’s boyfriend and Motzko’s sister said they were at a party at Blue’s house, and Blue was showing the two men his Bentley. The woman said she warned all three men that it would be unsafe to drive the vehicle.

A blood test showed Blue’s blood alcohol content was 0.175 , more than twice the legal limit. Analysis showed Blue was driving between 94 and 99 mph before the crash, which was 50 to 60 mph over the speed limit.

The complaint states “THC gummies … several crushed up white pills and five green capsules” were found in Blue’s pocket.

Blue turned himself in late last month , but the complaint states he is not in custody.

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
