Giants will wear new road white pants
The Giants announced their uniform schedule for the 2021 season, unveiling new road white pants. They also will wear their Color Rush uniform an increased number of times. The team will unveil the new road pants for the Week 4 game in New Orleans. The white pants feature red stripes down the sides of the legs. The pattern is the same found on the sleeves of the away jerseys, providing a matching look on top and bottom.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
