The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back a bit during the trading session on Friday as we have reached towards the $60 level. We have an uptrend line underneath that traders will be paying close attention to, and I think it is likely that we will see a certain amount of support attached to it. Furthermore, we also have the previous “double bottom” sitting at the $65 level, so I think the market will certainly respect that. Breaking down below it would obviously be a major turn of events that could send this market reeling.