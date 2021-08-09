Cancel
Cassie Randolph Stars in Boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt's New Music Video as His Love Interest

By Dory Jackson
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassie Randolph is her boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt's muse!. The former Bachelor star, 26, appears in Reinhardt's new "Dreaming" music video as his love interest. In the upbeat track's music video, released Monday, the couple shows affection for one another and dances around while enjoying a romantic picnic. At one point,...

CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Miranda Lambert Used Her Husband As A Thirst Trap In New Music Video, And Fans Are Loving It

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is no stranger to some having some wild rumors spread about her online (like that time she supposedly dumped a salad in a woman's lap), but many of the reports about her personal life have involved her romances. The singer has spent a little over two years married to New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, and Lambert is so proud of her hubby that she's decided to enlist his help as a thirst trap for a new music video, and fans are loving it!
MusicPosted by
SVG

Bella Poarch's New Music Video Reveals Some Major Streamers

Fans of TikToker-turned-pop-singer Bella Poarch were ecstatic when she recently teased the new music video for her latest single "Inferno," which she worked on with songwriter and producer Sub Urban. While any new content from Poarch has the power to get her followers excited, the music video for "Inferno" appears to feature a star-studded cast full of streamers. Even though the video doesn't drop until August 13, fans have already spotted some of their favorite YouTube and Twitch stars in the preview.
Musicallkpop.com

Kang Insoo asks you to ‘Love Yourself’ in new music video

Kang Insoo of MyName released his first digital solo single titled 'Love Yourself.' Released on August 7, 2021, at 12 pm KST. The video has a beautiful summer vibe to it, as Insoo is seen walking on a railroad through a bright green forest, playing on the beach, and sitting at a café. The feel of the mv brings warmth and comfort. The message conveyed in the video is up to the listener, but we can simply assume he's either asking why do you need a reason to love yourself or why do you need a reason for someone to love you. The song is extremely relatable for anyone who's ever faced a similar situation on the first listen. We hope you find the mv relaxing as well as comforting.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Billy Eichner ‘Had No Idea’ About Colton Underwood’s Sexuality Despite Viral ‘Gay Bachelor’ Clip: ‘I’m Happy for Him’

A welcome surprise! Billy Eichner is “happy” for Colton Underwood, who came out as gay earlier this year, but the comedian never saw it coming. “I don’t really know Colton well … [but] the day he came out, you know, I tweeted my support for him,” the Parks and Recreation alum, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing his partnership with Neon Zebra, adding that his own personal journey was “very different” than what Underwood, 29, experienced.
CelebritiesPosted by
KLAW 101

Tim McGraw’s ‘7500 OBO’ Music Video Stars His Youngest Daughter, Audrey [Watch]

Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey McGraw, plays the lead in his new music video for the song "7500 OBO." The just-released clip is about a truck, but it's so much more than that. While in the song "7500 OBO" the truck is up for sale became it reminds the protagonist too much of an ex, the video focuses on a young woman's relationship with a boyfriend who eventually leaves town. After she earns the money to buy the truck from her father, viewers watch their love story unfold from the truck's backseat: sometimes through the windshield, sometimes with the couple kissing, dining and even fighting in the front of the cab.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Fans Are Clamoring For This Bachelorette Star To Be The Next Bachelor

As Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey wraps up, many viewers are already thinking about the future. Although it’s still unclear who the next male lead will be, Bachelor Nation has already fallen hard for one fan-favorite. So, will Michael Allio be the next Bachelor? Fans are ready to watch him hand out roses.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

With His Stylish New Music Video “Worth a Million,” Jeremy Pope Makes His Mark

Most music videos are all about escapism and fantasy, but when Jeremy Pope began to brainstorm his latest, “Worth a Million,” his vision was firmly rooted in the personal. The first song off his forthcoming album, the track explores identity and self-love, two things Pope found himself reflecting on during the past year. “I spent a lot of time going inward and facing my insecurities,” he says on the phone from Mississippi, where he’s filming Elegance Bratton’s autobiographical Marine Corps drama, The Inspection. “I came to the conclusion that I wasn’t sure how to love myself. What does it even mean to love all versions of yourself?” The process of channeling such introspective questions into music may be difficult, but Pope transformed his feelings into lyrics after an intense therapy session. “It’s a piece about being heard. I was struggling and trying to find a resolution, so it was an interesting but vulnerable place to be in,” he says. “[Afterwards] I started to piece everything together; for me, the song isn’t complete until there is a visual.”
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Here's Why Demi Burnett Is Back on 'Bachelor in Paradise' This Season

After starring as a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Demi Burnett soon became a fan favorite in the franchise for her bubbly personality, her love of Demi Lovato, and her openness about her sexuality. During her first stint on Bachelor in Paradise season six, Demi left the show engaged to then girlfriend turned fiancée, Kristian Haggerty. But since BiP couples rarely last, Demi and Kristian called it quits and went their separate ways because long distance was too hard for them. So what's Demi been up to in between her previous BiP run and her upcoming one?
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette finale: Which Katie Thurston alum could be Bachelor?

As we prepare for The Bachelorette finale on Monday night, it’s inevitable that we’re thinking about the next star of The Bachelor. How can we not? We know that there a season of The Bachelorette and also Bachelor in Paradise in between, but we’re sure that producers are thinking about this already.

