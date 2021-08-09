Cancel
Wake County, NC

COVID tests are once again in high demand. Where to get tested in the Triangle

By Brooke Cain
heraldsun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Delta variant causing surges across North Carolina and the U.S., the demand for COVID-19 testing is once again increasing. If you think you need a test for the coronavirus, you can start by going to the Test Site Finder at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services web page: covid19.ncdhhs.gov. That page can connect you with dozens of sites close to you that offer testing.

